Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%.

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $380.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

