KeyCorp Weighs in on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

