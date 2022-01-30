Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.50

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.50 and last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 5405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBL. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.11. The firm has a market cap of C$958.01 million and a PE ratio of 35.88.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

