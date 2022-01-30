Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Up 1.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. 351,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,954,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$323.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$35.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,040.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

