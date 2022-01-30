Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Up 1.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. 351,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,954,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$323.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.
In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,040.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.