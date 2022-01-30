Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 7139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 825,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

