Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.38

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 4398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Get Gentex alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,446,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 502,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.