Head to Head Review: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70 Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $360.41, indicating a potential upside of 102.96%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 29.92 $322.32 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.10 $305.00 million $16.06 2.50

Coinbase Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Mr. Cooper Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.