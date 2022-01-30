TD Securities Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXG. Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.73.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.58. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.