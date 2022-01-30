TD Securities Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TXG. Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.73.
Shares of TXG opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.58. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.