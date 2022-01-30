National Bankshares Upgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

SPB stock opened at C$12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.15.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. Research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

