Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. NBF lifted their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MRU opened at C$67.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.65.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

