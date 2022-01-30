$9.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.41 billion. Nucor posted sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $40.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.36 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

