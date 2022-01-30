Financial Contrast: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18%

This table compares Charter Hall Group and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.67 $12.85 million $4.33 4.59

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charter Hall Group and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

