Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.14.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$65.14 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$54.69 and a 52-week high of C$67.59. The stock has a market cap of C$32.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

