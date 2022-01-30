CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.86 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $18,305,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.