Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 173,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

