Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 26.5%

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC) fell 26.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 1,758,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,322% from the average session volume of 123,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$54.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

