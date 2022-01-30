Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 120.8% in January

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the December 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

LRTNF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

