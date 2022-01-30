LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €850.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €850.00 ($965.91) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €793.82 ($902.07).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €716.40 ($814.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €710.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €678.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

