StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. Research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$996,352. Insiders purchased 299,500 shares of company stock worth $1,870,715 in the last 90 days.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

