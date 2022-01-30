Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 637,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 61.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

