Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.