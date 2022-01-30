Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.