Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for South State Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for South State in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.21 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. South State’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

