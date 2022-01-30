Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $56,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
