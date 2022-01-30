Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $56,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

