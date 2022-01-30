RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.35 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

RNR opened at $155.99 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after buying an additional 319,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

