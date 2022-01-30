Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.50-8.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

