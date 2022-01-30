Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.73 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

