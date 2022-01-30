TriCo Bancshares Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $209,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.