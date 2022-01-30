First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $838.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $836.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $591.52 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.