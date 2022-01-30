Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

