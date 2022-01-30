Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE ATTO opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the third quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

