Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.