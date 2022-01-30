Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $45.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.52 million to $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $205.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $209.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.17 million, with estimates ranging from $218.56 million to $235.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BFST opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

