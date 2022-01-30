Reviewing Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brenntag pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brenntag and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 1 4 0 2.29 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 4 0 2.33

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $91.31, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Brenntag.

Risk & Volatility

Brenntag has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 3.78% 13.58% 5.88% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $13.45 billion 0.97 $532.88 million $0.77 21.94 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.00 $97.10 million N/A N/A

Brenntag has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Summary

Brenntag beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

