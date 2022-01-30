DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

