DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.39.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

