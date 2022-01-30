Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

