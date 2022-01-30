Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Wacoal stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. Wacoal has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $116.50.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $409.82 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

