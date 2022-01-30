Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
YGRAF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.