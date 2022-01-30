Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YGRAF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.