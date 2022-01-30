Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

