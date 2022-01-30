James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $27.40 on Friday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.