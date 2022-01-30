Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Issued By B. Riley

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

