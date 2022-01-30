Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

