Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.