Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.48. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

