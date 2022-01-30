FY2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

