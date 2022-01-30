CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRVL opened at $174.52 on Friday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorVel by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CorVel by 144.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

