SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSAAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

