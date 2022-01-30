Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

