nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

NVT opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 795.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 217,599 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

